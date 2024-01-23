It will be Heuzenroeder's first full season in the British GB3 Championship which is a pathway to FIA® Formula 3. GB3 will be contested over eight rounds in 2024 across Europe at such circuits as Silverstone, Hungaroring, Spa-Francorchamps and Zandvoort.

“After a very competitive testing programme I was grateful to be rewarded with a seat in the team which won the 2023 GB3 Teams' Championship title and I feel really confident JHR is a great fit for me,” said the Sydney teenager.

“We worked extremely hard in winter testing, and I really enjoyed being in and around the team. They have a wealth of experience and are a great bunch who seem to understand my Aussie sense of humour! We worked well together from the first day.”

A chance visit to Eastern Creek kart track when he was 13 years old, sparked an interest in karting. From there he progressed to cars and took part in the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy Asia Pacific selection trails. He made it to the final and just miss out on the shootout in Italy.

After he started his first car season in the state Formula Ford Championship, Heuzenroeder moved to the UK and snared a drive in the British F4 Championship and took a podium finish at the Snetterton round. He completed the year with two rounds of GB3, firstly at Zandvoort and a podium finish at Donington Park.

Following the winter tests, Heuzenroeder and his yet-to-be-announced JHR teammates will have pre-season testing before the first round at Oulton Park on the Easter weekend.

Since 1995, JHR Developments has competed in several single-seater and sportscar series including European Formula Renault, British F4, Renault UK Clio Cup, Britcar, Seat Cupra Championship, and Porsche Carrera Cup GB. The team won the F4 Drivers, Rookie and Team titles in 2021 and the GB3 Team title last year.