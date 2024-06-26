The Dude will be part of a bumper entry for the Townsville street event with the best part of 40 cars set to be on the grid.

As well as Morris, well-known names such as Tony Quinn and Scott Taylor will be in the field, as well as Courtney Prince who returns after a stint racing in Carrera Cup.

“There's always a race happening in Aussie Racing Cars, no matter where you are on track,” said Morris.

“You can be at the front, in the mid-pack or at the back, there's always something going on and someone to race against.

“There's no optimal racing line, which means you can drive it a little differently. You can miss the apex, or run wide, but still be in the fight because the tracks are so wide and the cars so small. The cars just give you the chance to do things a bit different.

“And they're just cool to drive. They look cool and they are fun.

“People say they are like a go kart, but they are more like an older Supercar. They have a spool diff, you can trail brake. It's good, honest motorsport.”