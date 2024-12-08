Piastri will start second for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix alongside McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

The all-McLaren front row is especially important as the team chases its first constructors’ championship in 26 years.

It was an edgy session for Piastri, who had his initial Qualifying 3 lap deleted only for it then to be reinstated.

“I didn’t say much at the time, but I thought if it was out, it wasn’t by much, and clearly it was in, by not much,” he said of running wide at Turn 1 in the early stages of the segment.

“I just kept my head down and knew I had to try and do a good final lap.

“My last lap was quicker anyway, but just not quite quick enough.

“It was a bit of a tense moment, but it was a little bit reassuring knowing that I at least had that [reinstated] lap, but, I knew I had to try and find a bit more anyway.”

Piastri fell 0.209s shy of Norris’ best after what he admitted was a less-than-perfect second effort.

“It wasn’t the best final lap,” the Australian confessed.

“There’s a couple of corners that I definitely would like to have again, but I’ll take the front row.

“It’s been a bit of a tricky few weekends in qualifying,” he added.

“The result at least is nice but I knew that there was a couple of places immediately where I left a bit on the table.

“That’s how it is at the top end of the sport; you can’t leave anything there because you’ll get eaten alive, and unfortunately, [I] did that today.

“That’s why I’m not on pole.”

With Piastri and Norris on the front row, McLaren heads into the Abu Dhabi favourites to claim its first constructors’ championship since 1998.

Ferrari is its only rival, 21 points back with a maximum of 44 on offer, with Carlos Sainz starting third and Charles Leclerc last after a difficult qualifying session, and a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new battery.

“We’ll do whatever we can to make sure we win the championship,” Piastri declared.

“That’s by far the biggest goal tomorrow.

“I’m sure we’d both love to win the race, but I’m sure everyone would love to win the championship even more.

“So we’ll make sure that happens and have some fun tomorrow.”