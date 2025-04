Organisers have revealed a 72-car grid, headlined by a bunch of Supercars stars across eight classes.

It’s just the second time the Bathurst 6 Hour has recorded more than 70 entries. That record was previously set in 2022.

The 72-car field puts 6.213km long Mount Panorama at its absolute capacity under Motorsport Australia’s rules.

Last year’s race winners Simon Hodges, Jayden Ojeda and George Miedecke will return in the Secure Wealth Advisors-backed BMW M4.

The headlining Class X will feature 11 cars, made up almost entirely of BMW machinery save for a single HSV GTS to be driven by Brock Giblin and Brandon Madden.

As previously reported, Dick Johnson Racing’s Will Davison is set to partner Beric Lynton and Tim Leahey.

Other high-profile names include Erebus Motorsport’s Jack Le Brocq with Amar Sharma and Grant Johnson, Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle with Michael Kavich and Ben Kavich, and Team 18’s Anton De Pasquale with Zaki Wazir and Tom Shaw.

PremiAir Racing co-driver David Russell will join Tom Mclennan while Matt Stone Racing wildcard Cameron Crick will partner Dean Campbell.

In Class A2, Bryce Fullwood joins Trent Whyte in a Ford Mustang. Zak Best will also be in a Mustang with Chris Delfsma and Brianna Wilson.

Jason Gomersall, Aaron Seton, and Todd Hazelwood will join forces in a Mustang.

Steve Owen will share a Lexus RC F with Scott Gore. Rounding out the high-profile line-ups in Class A2 is Tony Quinn and his grandson Ryder Quinn in a Chevrolet Camaro.

Class B1 will feature an all-female line-up headlined by Tabitha Ambrose, Courtney Prince, and Karlie Buccini in a BMW 340i.

Entry List: 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, Mount Panorama