Our guest on this episode is Dean Lillie who talks about his ongoing time in motorsport from his beginnings. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene as the season draws to a close.

Dean begins his tale with his first sit in a car, a famous race car, which was exhilarating, funny and somewhat embarrassing.

As many have, he started racing karts before he brought an LA Lancer from a wreckers that would also be his first road car. It was on the family property outside of Melbourne that he honed his car control skills.

That car ended up doing sprints and track days before the powerplant was changed over to a rotary. He tells the story of being on pole for a race at a wet Winton. The race did not go so well for it was on a dry track.

Dean tells up about being #2 mechanic on Glenn Seton’s Falcon, setting up his own business, Ravage Racing Services which later became Ravage Raceworks. Meanwhile he was still racing in the Performance Car Championship and Production Cars as well as guest appearances in V8 Utes, Touring Car Masters and others.

There were also a stint at Melbourne Performance Centre before a longer one at Greg Murphy Racing. After that the focus was his own business which supported cars in a huge range of categories that have been race winners. More recently Dean has also tasted success in tarmac rallying.

