It is the 66th time Darren Smith and Garry O’Brien have had the opportunity to hear someone tell their story.

Our guest on this episode is Beric Lynton who tells his motorsport story. We also catch up on the latest happenings on the state and club motorsport scene and look at what is coming up.

Beric Lynton is an accomplished racing driver with a career spanning over 30 years. Known for his expertise in production car racing, particularly with BMWs, Beric has achieved significant success in various racing series.

He regularly competes in Queensland Production Cars and has a strong track record at events like the Fight in the Night at Queensland Raceway, the Bathurst 6 Hour and other enduros.

His achievements include multiple wins in the marque winter night event, often partnered with Tim Leahey with victories in 2016, 2018 and 2019. They teamed up to win the Bathurst 6 Hour in 2019 where they led every lap.

He is involved in the automotive business and also contributes to the community by supporting charitable events through his business.

Beric’s racing career has been marked by consistent performance, particularly in endurance races. He has secured 41 wins, 10 poles, 104 podiums and 27 fastest laps out of 267 races started. His ability to build and run winning BMWs, combined with his driving skill, made him a formidable competitor.

