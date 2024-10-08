The 2025 Supercars calendar has been confirmed, however it’s not the 13-round schedule that has made headlines.

Instead it is the bold plan from Supercars to introduce a Finals series next year, with the champion to be plucked from the Top 10 after the final three rounds.

It’s a seismic change, no doubt about it – but is the overwhelming negative reaction from the fans over the top?

Meanwhile, it’s Aussie motor racing Christmas… AKA, Bathurst 1000 week. Former Legend and AVL are joined by Yoko Ono, sorry, Stefan Bartholomaeus, to run through the entry list and debate who can, and who can’t, contend for the Great Race.

All that and much more in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.