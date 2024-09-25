Lando Norris’s dominant victory over title rival Max Verstappen is overshadowed by intense speculation that Daniel Ricciardo will be sacked from his RB seat, with reserve driver Liam Lawson waiting in the wings to take his place from the next race in Austin.
