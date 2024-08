AVL and Former Legend tackle a long, but fascinating, list of hills that our loyal listeners are willing to die on.

Can AVL successfully argue that Fernando Alonso is overrated?

Are F1 drivers even that good?

Should there be promotion and relegation in Supercars?

Is pay TV actually better than free-to-air?

Is Drive to Survive the worst thing to happen to F1?

All that and so much more in this week's Full Credit to the Noise.