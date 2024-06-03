As revealed by Speedcafe and confirmed by organisers in the past week, a speedway will be constructed somewhere within the Adelaide Parklands Circuit precinct.

Along with a round of the Australian Supercross Championship, it makes for a three-pronged motorsport offering in the heart of the nation's fifth-largest city; a unique proposition for both of the dirt track disciplines.

Between that and the pull of a Supercars crowd, it promises exposure which speedway and supercross have never enjoyed before, and a chance for the uninitiated to discover what is a visceral experience.

For event organisers, the billing could attract the types of motorsport fans who would not normally attend a Supercars event.

While speedway and supercross have more to gain than Supercars, there is the potential to also create new fans of the latter and, in any case, a united front is good for motorsport broadly in terms of corporate and government relations.

But, will it encourage you to come through the gate?

The 2023 Adelaide 500 drew a reported four-day attendance figure of 260,7000, despite rain on the Thursday, and beat the comeback 2022 event by 2500.

Will the addition of sprintcars and supercross encourage you to attend the 2024 Adelaide 500? Cast your vote below in this week's Pirtek Poll.