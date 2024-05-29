As revealed by Speedcafe, “a custom built full-sized Supercross dirt track” knows as the ‘NAPA Speedway' will be constructed in the circuit precinct.

Consistent with this morning's announcement of concerts on the Saturday and Sunday night of November's Supercars season finale, the speedway action will take place on both Thursday and Friday nights.

Competitors from the US and Australia will take part, with the customary speedway format of qualifying, heats, and a feature race.

Details around the precise speedway location were not revealed in today's press release, although it does refer to “Sprintcars in the City.”

Round 3 of the Fox Australian Supercross Championship will feature the ‘Boost Mobile Supercross Sprint', with both the SX1 and SX2 classes in action “on a custom built full-sized Supercross dirt track.”

That will be located in the Victoria Park area, given “racegoers can take in the race action and atmosphere from the existing and beloved heritage grandstand, or temporary grandstands purpose built for the best view of the Australian Supercross Championship racing.”

That would suggest the concert stage remains in a traditional infield location near the CBD, to which it returned when the event was revived in 2022 after a period in Victoria Park instead.

In a first for Australian Supercross, a championship point will be awarded for the fastest lap in both the SX1 and SX2 final.

A General Admission ticket covers the NAPA Speedway, supercross round, and the rest of the weekend's on-track action including the Repco Supercars Championship.

Adelaide 500 Chief Executive Mark Warren said: “Our ambition for the 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 is to make it a motorsport mecca for fans, showcasing the best of world-class motorsport including the final round of the Repco Supercars Championship where the championship could come down to Adelaide once more.

“It's an epic four-day program, with Speedway and Supercross, together with Stadium Super Trucks added to the entertainment line-up.

“We will mark 25 years on the streets of Adelaide by giving fans an experience to remember.”

Managing Director of the Australian Supercross Championship Kelly Bailey said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Vailo Adelaide 500 to deliver a world-class weekend of motor sport action in Adelaide.

“The partnership will deliver intense racing across both bikes and cars, and non-stop entertainment for fans, while providing the sport of Supercross and our Australian Championship, a significant platform for enhanced reach and exposure.

“It's exciting for us to showcase how incredible our sport is to more people, from the world-class riders involved, to lightning-fast turns and heart-stopping jumps on a man-made dirt track – the Boost Mobile Supercross Sprint will have fans on the edge of their seats from the moment gates open, until the final gate drop.”

Speedway Australia Chief Executive Officer Darren Tindal said: “We're very proud of the amazing entertainment package that Speedway provides and can't wait to see the reactions to just how fast and unpredictable Sprintcars can be.

“We've been very excited to work alongside the Vailo Adelaide 500 team to make sure that they have the best people at their disposal to make this the safest and best showcase of the sport that we can and reignite the passion for Speedway in a state that has produced so many champion racers.”

The concert acts are headlined by Crowded House on the Saturday night and Cold Chisel on the Sunday night.

The support categories racing on the Adelaide Parklands Circuit itself are the Dunlop Super2 Series, Carrera Cup, V8 SuperUtes, Trans Am, and the Boost Mobile Stadium Super Trucks in their Australian return.

The 2024 Adelaide 500 takes place from November 14-17.