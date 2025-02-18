Oscar Targett (EBM), Jacque Jarco (DNA Autosport), Hamish Fitzsimmons (Melbourne Performance Centre), and Brett Boulton will all debut at the Eastern Creek venue.
Of the 25 drivers, 11 of them have less than a season’s worth of experience.
The most high-profile omission is Fabian Coulthard, who was left the lurch by the sudden closure of Porsche Centre Melbourne.
Coulthard recently took to social media with a teaser image of what appeared to be a Mercedes-AMG.
Despite the closure of the championship-winning team, Harri Jones will continue with his own self-run squad.
Jackson Walls is also absent for the season-opener to join Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Super2 Series. However, he will return for the events that do not clash.
Nash Morris also makes the move from Carrera Cup to Super2 with Tickford Autosport.
The season begins at Sydney Motorsport Park before visiting Albert Park, Darwin, The Bend, Bathurst, the Gold Coast, and Adelaide
Entry list: Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Sydney Motorsport Park
|Num
|Driver
|Team/Sponsor
|Class
|1
|Harri Jones
|Jones Motorsport
|Pro
|2
|David Russell
|TekworkX Motorsport / Hire a Hubby
|Pro
|3
|Oscar Targett
|EBM Australia
|Pro*
|5
|Jacque Jarjo
|Jacque Fine Jewellery/DNA Autosport
|Pro-Am
|7
|Caleb Sumich
|McElrea Racing
|Pro*
|9
|Marc Cini
|Hallmarc / MPC
|Pro-Am
|13
|Sam Shahin
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|Pro-Am
|14
|Matthew Belford
|I.D Land
|Pro-Am
|15
|Clay Osborne
|Power and Earth.com
|Pro*
|16
|Hamish Fitzsimmons
|Melbourne Performance Centre
|Pro*
|20
|Adrian Flack
|AGAS National / EBM
|Pro-Am
|23
|Lockie Bloxsom
|McElrea Racing
|Pro*
|28
|Bayley Hall
|EMA / HFI
|Pro*
|66
|Marco Gltrap
|Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM
|Pro*
|72
|Max Vidau
|MVA Racing
|Pro
|77
|Rodney Jane
|Sonic Motor Racing Services / Bob Jane T Marts
|Pro-Am
|81
|Tom McLennan
|McLennan Motorsport / TekworkX Motorsport
|Pro*
|85
|Matt Slavin
|ASM / Ares Group
|Pro-Am
|88
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Dexion / Ram Motorsport
|Pro
|95
|Brett Boulton
|MyConstruct.com
|Pro-Am
|702
|Danny Stutterd
|TekworkX Motorsport
|Pro-Am
|777
|Marcos Flack
|Sonic Motor Racing Services / Bob Jane T Marts / Rosche Paper
|Pro*
|911
|Glen Wood
|Embrey Attachments / EBM
|Pro
|992
|Dale Wood
|Connected Spaces / EBM
|Pro
|999
|Angelo Mouzouris
|Sonio Motor Racing Services / Bob Jane T Marts / Pitbox
|Pro