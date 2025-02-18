Oscar Targett (EBM), Jacque Jarco (DNA Autosport), Hamish Fitzsimmons (Melbourne Performance Centre), and Brett Boulton will all debut at the Eastern Creek venue.

Of the 25 drivers, 11 of them have less than a season’s worth of experience.

The most high-profile omission is Fabian Coulthard, who was left the lurch by the sudden closure of Porsche Centre Melbourne.

Coulthard recently took to social media with a teaser image of what appeared to be a Mercedes-AMG.

Despite the closure of the championship-winning team, Harri Jones will continue with his own self-run squad.

Jackson Walls is also absent for the season-opener to join Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Super2 Series. However, he will return for the events that do not clash.

Nash Morris also makes the move from Carrera Cup to Super2 with Tickford Autosport.

The season begins at Sydney Motorsport Park before visiting Albert Park, Darwin, The Bend, Bathurst, the Gold Coast, and Adelaide

Entry list: Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia, Sydney Motorsport Park