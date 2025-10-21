The Carrera Cup race winner will head to Portugal next month where he will be pitted against other young Porsche stars from around the globe.

The winner of the Shootout becomes part of Porsche’s junior programme and receives a scholarship that assists in a Supercup deal for 2026.

Previous Carrera Cup Australia drivers to win the Shootout include Jaxon Evans and Matt Campbell.

“Congratulations to Bayley on his official nomination as our official Porsche Michelin Junior for 2025,” said Porsche’s Australian motorsport boss Craig Nayda.

“Bayley’s progression through the Porsche ranks in Australia and his evolution to a front-running contender in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship is exactly what our junior program is designed to achieve.

“He now has the tools, both behind the wheel and outside of the cockpit, to be best prepared to take on whatever racing adventure awaits him.

“In this case, that adventure will be representing Porsche Motorsport Australia in the best possible way in the 2025 Porsche Junior Shootout. We are confident that he will do just that.

“Thanks to our partners, in particular our incredible and longstanding friends at Michelin for their ongoing support of young drivers in Australia and New Zealand and Focus Driver Performance for their efforts this year.”

Hall added: “It was was cool to get the call from Craig and receive the official Porsche Michelin Junior nomination, which is something I have been working towards since my first Cup Car test in 2021.

“I knew I had done a good job this year to get the results on track, but I have worked harder than ever outside of the car on my fitness, on media and with my sponsors and I definitely found out a little more within myself.

“I wanted to be the best I could be to show the factory I’m the driver they are looking for.

“To know the next steps in the process, fly to Germany and then Portugal for the Shootout is exciting. My immediate focus is on doing the job this weekend on the Gold Coast but then I’ll be able to sit back and pinch myself a bit while I prepare to go and make the most of this experience.

“I need to thank my family, supporters and sponsors for their support over the journey, as well as the team at McElrea Racing who were there at the very beginning of this journey. And to EMA Motorsport, who have given me the tools this year to be as competitive as we have been.

“It’s special to be part of the group of people from Porsche Carrera Cup Australia to have represented the Porsche Michelin Junior program in the past and I’ll be doing my absolute best to represent the championship well this year.”

Hall currently sits fourth in the Carrera Cup standings behind Dylan O’Keeffe, Harri Jones and David Russell with two rounds (Gold Coast and Adelaide) to go.