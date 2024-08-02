Debuting in Tony Quinn's Game Over Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 MR CS, McCutcheon set a time of 1m13.917s to set the benchmark time by just 0.001s from Hughes in the Mark Cotterell Master Jeweller Ginetta G55 GT4.

Making three manufacturers in the top positions was Nash Morris in the Team Nineteen Mercedes-AMG GT3 he will share with Mark Griffith, with reigning Monochrome GT4 Australia series winner Shane Smollen partnered by Lachlan Mineeff leading the Method Motorsport charge in their Porsche filling out fourth.

Love Racing enjoyed a superb start in opening practice, with this continuing in the final practice session as Rob Love and Antonio Astuti finished fifth.

The Method Motorsport McLaren Artura GT4s were split by just 0.076s, with the Marcos Flack/Tom Hayman entry leading Nathan Morcom and Tom McLennan.

Jake Camilleri in the Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 to be shared by Aaron Seton was eighth ahead of the second Love Racing entry shared by Bailey Love and Sam Brabham.

Randall Racing led the BMW charge in 10th courtesy of Jacob Lawrence and John Bowe, who also led the Am Cup

Just missing out on the top 10 was the M4 GT4 G82 of Black Diamond Building and Construction pairing Steve Jakic and Ryder Quinn.

Zoe Woods and Daniel Stutterd also just missed the top 10 in the TekworkX Motorsport Porsche as did Peter Lawrence in the second Randall Racing BMW to be shared alongside Jamie Augustine.

The second Ginetta in the field driven by Mackay Goodwin Lloyds Auctions-supported Rob Rubis and Scott Turner was third in Am Cup behind the two Randall Racing BMWs.

Rounding out the field was the Buckby Motorsport Mercedes-AMG of Ben Newman and Beric Lynton.

As for the pace setting Miedecke Motorsport/Lubrimaxx Ford Mustang of George Miedecke and Rylan Gray, the team used the session to complete systems checks ahead of tomorrow's qualifying session.