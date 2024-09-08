The team revealed the new look it will carry for the remainder of 2024 at the Gold Coast Motor Museum ahead of the trip to Melbourne.

Drivers James Golding and Tim Slade will be joined for Sandown and Bathurst by David Russell and Cameron McLeod respectively.

Veteran Russell moved to the team from Erebus Motorsport, while Super2 ace McLeod is lining up for his first Supercars Championship starts.

Team boss Peter Xiberras hopes a maiden podium for his squad isn’t far away amid a season so far highlighted by Golding’s pole position in Darwin.

“PremiAir Nulon Racing has had an intense few years since coming into being just before the 2022 season, and this new look reflects the evolution we have been undergoing, particularly of late,” Xiberras said.

“We have been making big strides forward recently and I feel we are coming of age, so it is only fitting that we should be updating the look of our cars to reflect how we feel as a team.

“We are feeling crisp, clean, and sharp, and these liveries represent that perfectly while championing our supporting partners in the best possible way as we continue to be a regular in the top ten – including at last year’s 500 and 1000 – while pursuing that breakthrough podium.

“We are right on the cusp, and like our team development, a lot of work has gone into these new liveries, so I am so very pleased that we have been able to finally unveil them to the public today – and going by the reaction this morning from those in attendance, the fans love them as much as we do!”

Golding and Slade are currently ninth and 19th in the championship respectively.