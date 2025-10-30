The mega sixth round will be spearheaded by TA2 and backed up by the Australian Production Cars, Formula Ford Stars & Renegades, and the Australian Drivers’ Championship.

In all the three-day program features eight categories including regulars like the Legend Cars, Innovation Race Cars, Aussie Tin Tops, and for the first time, the big rigs – the Australian Super Trucks.

TFH Hire TA2 Muscle Cars presented by Maritimo

With his GT4 commitment in New Zealand, 20-year-old Jarrod Hughes will be missing this weekend’s finale, but he has already wrapped up the 2025 TA2 title.

Ben Gomersall (#35 Ford Mustang) returns after missing Mallala and is in a tight tussle with Josh Thomas (#69 Mustang) for second. Thomas’ younger brother Diesel (#18 Mustang) sits fourth and is set to take the Rookie Of The Year honours while Graham Cheney (#51 Chev Camaro) is chasing back-to-back Masters titles.

Blake Tracey returns after his last round win in the #66 Camaro. That’s before he is back in his #5 Ford Mustang for the final two Trans Am rounds where he was also last round winner. There will be two debutants at this round, former V8 Ute racer and Production Car racer Ben Kavich (#92 Mustang) and Gold Coast drift star Hayden Pullen (#75 Mustang).

They will take on the category regulars that include Mark Crutcher, Josh Webster and Des Collier in Mustangs, and Brock Paine, Danny Reidy and Paul Hadley in Camaros, across three practice sessions, two qualifiers and four races.

Formula Ford Super Series

Points leader Kobi Williams won’t change his approach heading to the final round after 12 race wins this season. He holds a significant 175-point advantage over Lachlan Evennett who will be absent this weekend. Joe Fawcett currently sits third 93 points adrift of Evennett and can finish second. Meanwhile Fawcett will be under pressure from fourth placed Jamie Rowe and William Lowing who sits fifth.

For the immerging stars of the future, the series provides ample track time with five practice sessions, two qualifiers and four races over the three days.

Hankook Australian Drivers’ Championship

The season for the Hyper Racers X1 drivers began at Winton where Damon Sterling and Hayden Crossland left equal points leaders. Five rounds later and they are the only two that can take the title. Due to funding issues, Crossland was set to miss the final round until Summons Racing gave him a lifeline. Crossland trails by 81 points while Dean Crooke sits third ahead of Jamish Leighton and Kyle Gurton.

Hi-Tec Oils APC Endurance Championship

It’s a David verse Goliath battle for outright honours with Rob and Allan Jarvis (Class D Volkswagen Polo GTi) against Lindsay Kearns and Brad Carr (Class A2 Ford Mustang GT) who have a 18-point advantage over the father/son duo.

Trent Whyte (Mustang) is 25 points in arrears while Fight in the Night winners Hadrian Morrall and Tyler Mecklem will also target outright success in their Mustang. A spoiler will be the Ben and Michael Kavich Class X BMW M2 Competition, a Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour frontrunners.

Chris Gunther and Mitch Randall hope their Class A1 Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG has overcome recent reliability troubles. Class rivals are Graeme Wakefield and Martin White who will field a Mitsubishi Evo X, Hugh Zochling in an Evo 7, and David Ling and Troy Williams (Ford FPV GT-F).

Father and daughter Paul and Karlie Buccini (BMW 340i) will target the B1 Class against Richard Shinkfield and Andrew Milford (BMW E92 M3) and also fancy their outright prospects.

Track time is at a premium with three practice sessions, qualifying, two 30-minute races and a two-hour enduro into Saturday night.

Australian IRC Racing Series

It is an enduro round with two 50-minute races, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. IRC GT drivers hold down the top four places in the points. Geoff Emery took the lead off John Holinger at the last round in South Australia to hold 16 point advantage. Geoff Taunton sits third but was injured in a Sports Sedan crash at Sandown. John Goodacre is just three points adrift with Axel Donaldson (MARC II V8) and IRC principal Danny Stutterd also in contention for third place.

TFH Hire Legend Cars Australia

The sixth and final round will see eight drivers with a theoretical chance to win the championship. Points leader Aidan Williams, Dylan Thomas, Ryan Pring, Shane Tate, Riley Skinner Maverick Kemenyvary, Ben Goodridge and Scott Morgan are all contenders.

Meanwhile Askr Sendall and Robert Hogan have won a round each this year and could influence the five upcoming race results. But they are no longer outright title contenders as they missed Round 4. They along with Nathan Predo, took part in Legend Cars Road Course World Finals in the United States.

Eastern Sleepers Aussie Tin Tops

Brent Edwards and his Ford Falcon BA XR6 Turbo has a 70-point lead but with 100 points to play out, he isn’t over the line yet. Tony Saint in his Chev-powered Mazda RX7 is the only contender within striking distance.

Behind the two-horse race for the ultimate outright prize, five drivers have a mathematically chance to finish the season third. They consist of race winners Mark Tracey, Steven Chilby and Matt Simms in their BMW/Chevs, and Corey Gillet and Peter Ryder in Nissan Silvia/Chevs. There are several classes where honours are up for grabs including Outlaw, Supreme and Super 6.

Australian Super Truck Racing

At the fourth and final round it is a three-way fight for the title. Points leader Steven Zammit could win an unprecedent eighth Championship. Shannon Smith could grab a second, or will it be Dale Cornfoot for a maiden after a clean sweep at Round 3.

Friday attendance is free to all. Saturday ticket is $20 and Sunday $30 while kids under 16 are free. Camping is also an option at Winton, $50 per site per night.

Livestream coverage at 9:55am (Saturday) and 9:45am AEST (Sunday) while Fox Sports, Kayo and free-to-air SBS Viceland starts at 1:00pm on both days.