The 2017 Carrera Cup champion missed the first two rounds this season but returns with new support in his Wall Racing Type 992 GT3 Cup Car.

Wall is a veteran of 80 rounds and 236 Carrera Cup races and is one of the series' most successful racers ever. He was forced to sit out this year to date as he searched for sponsorship.

His long-time backers which include Brennan IT and Paynter Dixon have returned, as well as new support from Innovation Race Cars, Muscle Car Warehouse, Upload Strength, SP Tools, Encore Corporate Cars and Gilbert & Roach Huntingwood will see the #38 Porsche return this week.

Besides his 2017 championship, he placed third in the fast one-make category in in 2016 and 2019, was a runner-up in 2018, and also finished fourth and fifth in the 2021 and 2022 seasons respectively.

He finished third in the first race on the Gold Coast last year. But damage later saw him out of the round, and he was a non-starter for last year's Adelaide final round. It was the first that he had missed a round since he previously returned to the championship in 2016.

Wall Racing continued to field cars in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge and TCR Australia this year, while Wall has also remained busy with a strong performance in the Bathurst 12 Hour enduro aboard a Lamborghini Huracan in February.

This weekend Round 3 of the Porsche championship is part of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown which starts with a Transporter Parade through Darwin on Wednesday night. That will be followed by Track to Town on Thursday with three Porsches included.

On track activity commences Friday morning for practice with coverage available on Fox Sports 506, Kayo, Channel 7 and Sky Sport NZ.