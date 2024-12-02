Full results from the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix at Lusail.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|57
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|6.031
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6.819
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|9.104
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|16.782
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|17.476
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|19.867
|8
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|25.36
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|32.177
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|35.762
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|50.243
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|56.122
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|61.1
|14
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|62.656
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1L
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|18L
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|19L
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|49L
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine