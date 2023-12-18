The circuit will have a resurface with new bitumen from the 50m breaking mark at Turn 3 through the corner and out to the crossover after the exit. Similarly Turn 6 will be in for the same treatment, from the crossover though to the exit.

Works began a day after the last meeting of 2023. On track, the in-field marshalling point between Turns 3 and 4 will be moved slightly in line with FIA recommendations to Motorsport Australia. Besides being manpowered which it will remain, all the technology-driven flag points will be upgraded.

Around $500,000 worth of concrete has been poured in the area behind the long row of pit garages and stretches from the entrance drive to the marshalling area together with plant beds. The concrete replaces the gravel area and will provide additional all-weather pits.

“By mid-year there will be 29 fully enclosed garages after the addition ones which are car ports now, are completed,” said circuit manager Josh McFarlane.

“The circuit will be closed at the end of this week, until the second week of January. Then we will be straight into our sprints, drifting, roll racings etc.

“The official Supercars test happens here on Monday February 5. Hopefully in the future we will have a round here.”

Two of the five rounds of the Queensland State Circuit Racing Championships will take place at QR with the other three at Morgan Park. One round was held at QR in 2023 with next year’s two having input from QR management.

“We will have the Shannons round in August as well as our six rounds of the QR Drivers’ Championship and 2 Days of Thunder. There will some innovative things happening as well as night racing and endurances.”