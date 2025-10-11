The item, one of the most popular in the inaugural auction, has been made possible again through the generosity of Quinn and his team at Highlands Motorsport Park near Queenstown.

The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the Pirtek Legends Night, Friday, October 24, at the JW Marriott Gold Coast resort and Spa, featuring Supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions, who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

The Highlands package has already attracted bids in excess of $A5,000. CLICK HERE to make your bid.

This prize includes two economy air tickets from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, three nights twin-share accommodation in Queenstown, car hire and three-laps in Quinn’s amazing Aston Martin Vulcan supercar.

The Vulcan, one of just 24 ever made, is powered by a 7.0-litre naturally-aspirated V12, mounted in an aluminium alloy chassis with a carbon fibre body with a power output of 831 PS (611 kW; 820 hp) at 7750 rpm and 575 lb⋅ft (780 Nm) of torque at 6500 rpm.

Its top speed (without the wing) is 335 km/h (208 mph) and has a 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds. With a price tag of $4.2 million NZD, it is the most expensive production car ever delivered to New Zealand.

The winner and guest will also receive a private VIP tour of the Highlands museum, drinks in the members’ private lounge, tour of the “loo with a view” and a ride in the facility’s Lamborghini Huracan fast laps car.

Rides in the Vulcan are incredibly rare and are only available through special charity events like the Pirtek Legends Night.

This prize will be taken on dates that are suitable for all stakeholders.

“Last year’s event was a ripper and we are looking forward to another fun night and raising as much money as possible for Motorsport Ministries,” said Quinn, who is racing a Pontiac in the Touring Car Masters at the Bathurst 1000.

“Our Highlands Vulcan experience generated plenty of interest last year, so we thought ‘why change a winning formula?’

“Maybe someone who just missed out last year and who is still kicking themselves will find a few extra bucks to get this year’s prize.”

Pirtek Legend Night founder, Brett “Crusher” Murray praised Quinn’s ongoing support of the fundraising initiative.

“There is no doubt that TQ (Quinn) is one of the great visionaries of Australian and New Zealand motorsport and business,” said Murray.

“Basically, he gets shit done, and his generosity is unquestionable.”

The Highlands experience will be one of 16 major items up for grabs at the sold-out event.

As well as the Highlands Motorsport Park trip there is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate day at the Norwell Motorplex, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, a corporate package at next year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, a private “after hours” dinner at Dick Johnson Racing and the chance to stand on the start line between two top fuel dragsters.

There will also be the chance to wave the flag on the Sunday race at this year’s Gold Coast 500. Tony Longhurst has also donated a rare 1930s AJS motorcycle as well as $5000 worth of lift time at The Boat Works.

Racing memorabilia includes a one-off helmet from Supercars ace Brodie Kostecki, a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty, a flag signed by all the champions of the modern Supercars era 1993-2024, Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year and an original teams version of the PIRTEK Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

2025 Pirtek Legends Night auction list

1: ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE-WORN BRODIE KOSTECKI HELMET

2: WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AT THE 2025 BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

3: EXCLUSIVE JW MARRIOTT GOLD COAST RESORT & SPA – PRESIDENTIAL SUITE

4: BOAT MAINTENANCE PACKAGE – THE BOAT WORKS

5: RETURN TRIP TO HIGHLANDS PARK AND RIDE IN ASTON MARTIN VULCAN

6: SIGNED V8 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS CHEQUERED FLAG 1993-2024

7: THREE-DAY ON-TRACK PIRTEK CORPORATE AND JW MARRIOTT PACKAGE AT 2026

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

8: LUNCH WITH MULTIPLE AFL PREMIERSHIP PLAYER & COACH CHRIS SCOTT

9: PRIVATE VIP DICK JOHNSON RACING DINNER – FOR FOUR!

10: EXTREMELY RARE AJS R7 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE

11: NORWELL MOTORPLEX CORPORATE DAY FOR 15 PEOPLE

12: PIRTEK CUP TROPHY – SIGNED BY ALL THE WINNERS 2013-2019

13: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN SONOMA POLE-WINNING NASCAR SUIT

14: SIGNED WHEEL/TYRE FROM MARCOS AMBROSE 2012 WINNING NASCAR

15: STAND ON THE START LINE FOR A TOP FUEL EVENT

16: PRIVATE JET AND CORPORATE HOSPITALITY AT 2026 BATHURST 1000