Taking place on March 7-8, Sydney’s largest stadium will host a star-studded line-up of drivers from Formula 1, Supercars, WRC, and more.

During the pre-event media day, Toby Price spoke with Speedcafe about the incredible transformation.

“It’s unreal to see what they’ve built basically in 48 hours,” said Price.

“Race of Champions has done an amazing job. I think Sydney is in for a treat. Hopefully the skies are kind to us.

“It’s going to be a different world for us. This Tarmac, I’m not quite used to this world but it’ll be exciting and we’re looking forward to getting an experience of the track.”



Price comes into the event as a bit of a smokey with experience in off-road vehicles and the benefit of being accustomed to right-hand-drive cars.

“I hopefully have a little advantage there but hey, Travis Pastrana is here and he’s an absolute legend and done a lot of rally stuff,” said Price.

“I Hopefully our advantage will come in the 86s when we’re right-hand-drive and stick shift. Maybe the Americans and Europeans might get a little confused with all that. We’ll wait and see.”

What is the Race of Champions?

Race of Champions is the world’s longest-running stadium-based side-by-side motorsport event.

Founded in 1988, the event has visited some of the most famous stadiums, including Stade de France in Paris, Wembley Stadium in London, and baseball stadium Marlins Park in Miami.

The event features two distinct days – one for the Nations Cup and the other for the Race of Champions to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

The Nations Cup will see drivers compete in a country vs country contest while the Race of Champions pits drivers against each other as individuals.

Drivers will compete in a variety of cars, which are identical. The Race of Champions rewards versatility and adaptability with cars suited to asphalt and off-road racing.

What cars are in Race of Champions?

The headline act in the Race of Champions is the FC2 Rallycross car and Supercar Lite. Drivers will also race a KTM X-Bow Comp R, Polaris RZR Pro R, Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86.

Where is Race of Champions being held?

Sydney will host the 2025 edition of Race of Champion at Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia), which hosted the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

How to watch Race of Champions in Australia

Race of Champions will be broadcast live on 10 across Friday and Saturday with identical broadcast windows from 7:30pm AEDT to 10:30pm AEDT.

Race of Champions live stream details

A live stream of the Race of Champions will be available via 10 Play in Australia.

How to watch Race of Champions in New Zealand

Sky Sport has the broadcast rights to Race of Champions, with coverage on Friday starting from 8:30pm NZDT. Saturday’s coverage will begin at 8:35pm NZDT.

How to watch Race of Champions overseas

A full list of overseas broadcasters is available via the Race of Champions website.

Who is competing in the Race of Champions?

This year’s Race of Champions features a star-studded list of drivers, including ex-Formula 1 drivers Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Mick Schumacher, and Heikki Kovalainen. Supercars stars Will Brown, Chaz Mostert, and Brodie Kostecki will also be represented.

Off-road stars Sebastien Loeb, Toby Price, Petter Solberg, Oliver Solberg, and Molly Taylor are entered.

Race of Champions Nations Cup teams

Team Germany

Sebastian Vettel

Mick Schumacher

Team Australia Supercars

Brodie Kostecki

Will Brown

Team Australia Off-Road

Molly Taylor

Toby Price

Team New Zealand

Hayden Paddon

Louis Sharp

Team USA

Travis Pastrana

Kurt Busch

Team Norway

Petter Solberg

Oliver Solberg

Team Sweden

Johan Kristoffersson

Chaz Mostert

Team France

Sebastien Loeb

Victor Martins

Team Great Britain

David Coulthard

Alister McRae

Team Finland

Valtteri Bottas

Heikki Kovalainen

How much are Race of Champions tickets?

Tickets are available via Ticketek starting as low as $49 per person. Single day and two-day passes are available.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday, March 7 – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday, March 8 – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.