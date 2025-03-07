On the eve of the Race of Champions, which takes place at Stadium Australia on March 7-8, four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel noted the event’s poignance.

Stadium Australia (commercially Accor Stadium) was the focal point of the Sydney Olympics and was where Cathy Freeman etched her name into the country’s sporting identity.

That race drew more than eight million viewers, which was only eclipsed in 2023 by the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final between Australia’s Matildas and England, which was also at Stadium Australia.

Featured Videos

For Vettel, who was only 13 at the time of the famous 400-metre race, Stadium Australia holds a special memory in his mind growing up.

“It’s great to be at such an iconic venue, as mentioned before,” said Vettel.

“My memories go back to the Olympic Games and seeing Cathy Freeman crossing the line and getting gold for Australia.

“I had no clue what it meant at the time but it was very emotional and very powerful, so I still have that memory and obviously nowadays understand how powerful it must have been for the whole of Australia.

“I’ve always liked coming here, but plenty of times to Melbourne, never to Sydney so it’s my first time and there’s lots to look forward to.”

Iconic. Unforgettable. Cathy Freeman blazes her way to victory for Australia in the 400m sprint at Sydney 2000. 🏅@worldathletics | @AUSOlympicTeam pic.twitter.com/PNc9zesHsd — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) April 29, 2024

Vettel has his own place in Australian sporting culture, having long been teammates to Mark Webber at Red Bull.

The German driver is a three-time Australian Grand Prix winner and has seven podium finishes at the Melbourne circuit.

Vettel retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022 but has remained match-fit and has competed in the Race of Champions since then in 2023.

“Obviously it’s a lot of fun,” said Vettel of the event.

“Everything that happens behind this wall – it’s great to hang out with all the other drivers and it’s obviously special for me because I’m not following a racing calendar for me anymore so it’s nice to see a lot of familiar faces and to get behind the wheel and have a good time.

“It’s incredible what Frederic [Johnsson, co-founder] and his team have put together every year, nearly every year.”

Asked if he had any rust, Vettel laughed, “I’m getting there.”

“Don’t ask Seb[astien Loeb] because he had a lap with me earlier and I was probably hitting every potential barrier there was to hit.

“Trying to find the limit first. Maybe a bit rusty but I think it’s coming back. It’s a bit like cycling. You don’t forget how to do it. A bit of fine-tuning I would say.”

Vettel will partner Mick Schumacher in the Nations Cup on Friday, March 7 where he’ll go up against other countries including Australia, the United States, Great Britain, and more.