Set to take place at Accor Stadium (Stadium Australia) on March 7-8, a total of 10 teams will represent their respective countries in the Nations Cup.

With Wednesday’s announcement came confirmation that FIA Formula 3 Championship winner Victor Martins will represent Team France.

Team GB will be led by David Coulthard and third-generation rally driver Max McRae.

McRae’s uncle Colin McRae won the Race of Champions outright in 1998.

Ironically, that was an all-McRae shootout for the Champion of Champions trophy, with Max’s father Alister losing to his brother Colin.

Max McRae is competing in the British Rally Championship this year while Martins is about to start his third FIA Formula 2 Championship tilt.

“It is an absolute dream for me to be joining the lineup of legendary drivers for the 2025 Race of champions,” said McRae.

“I am super excited to be joining David Coulthard and to be representing Great Britain.

“Obviously my family has a long history with this event and has had a bit of success.

“Hopefully we can put on a good show. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.”

Coulthard added: “I have great memories of the three years I teamed up with Colin (McRae) at the Race Of Champions in Stade de France in Paris.

“From what I hear, his nephew Max has a lot of natural speed, which seems to run in the McRae family.

“Hopefully his youthful enthusiasm and speed combined with my experience will be a good combination in the ROC Nations Cup in Sydney.”

For Martins, the opportunity to compete in the Race of Champions holds special meaning.

“I have been watching the Race of Champions on TV all my life,” said Martins.

“And to compete in ROC was definitely one of my career goals, so I will do everything possible to enjoy it as much as possible, like I was dreaming about as a kid.

“The event has such an amazing history and to represent France with Sebastien, who like me did gymnastics at a young age before focusing on motorsport, is truly a dream come true. ”

“ROC Sydney will be a great way to start the season before the opening round of the F2 in Melbourne the following weekend.

“Spending a week in Sydney will also be a nice way to get used to the time difference and to the Australian heat and do some physical training with my coach.”

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions Nations Cup teams

Team Germany

Sebastian Vettel

Mick Schumacher

Team Australia Supercars

Jamie Whincup

Will Brown

Team Australia Off-Road

Molly Taylor

Toby Price

Team New Zealand

Hayden Paddon

Louis Sharp

Team USA

Travis Pastrana

Kurt Busch

Team Norway

Petter Solberg

Oliver Solberg

Team Sweden

Johan Kristoffersson

Mattias Ekström

Team France

Sebastien Loeb

Victor Martins

Team Great Britain

David Coulthard

Max McRae

Team Finland

Valtteri Bottas

Heikki Kovalainen