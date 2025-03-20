During the shakedown for Safari Rally Kenya, some English-speaking drivers elected not to talk to the television crew at the end of Wednesday’s stage while non-English speakers only spoke in their first language.

It comes after Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux was stung with an AUD $16,500 (EUR $10,000) fine and imposed a second, 12-month suspended fine of $33,000 (EUR $20,000) for dropping an F-bomb on live television.

WRC drivers established the World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA) in response and issued a statement condemning the FIA and its actions, noting that the lion’s share of competitors at the highest level do not speak English as their first language.

Fourmaux was among those who opted not to speak while Elfyn Evans and Thierry Neuville spoke Welsh and French respectively.

“We all agree to keep rudeness at the microphone to a minimum,” WoRDA said in a statement.

“At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a certain freedom of expression and to keep emotions alive while drivers don’t need to be afraid of getting punished in any way.

“We have asked the president of the FIA for some positive changes in the rules to help us achieve this goal.

“For the reasons explained in our statement, it is impossible for us to guarantee that we (drivers and co-drivers) will be able to follow these rules perfectly and systematically.

“This is why we – WoRDA members – are now taking the responsible decision to remain silent at the end of the interviews or to answer in our mother tongue.

“In the own interest of our sport, such an action is unfortunately needed, and we apologize to all the rally fans, even though we know they support us in this.”

On the eve of Safari Rally Kenya, the FIA responded with a statement, noting it would discuss the matter with the disgruntled drivers after Safari Rally Kenya.

“The FIA, as with many other international sports governing bodies, maintains a code of conduct that sets out what we expect from drivers and their teams,” an FIA spokesperson said.

“Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are ambassadors for motorsport across the world. How drivers act at events really matters.

“The code’s purpose is to promote the best in sportsmanship and respect, this includes expectations around language which could be seen as offensive or inappropriate by the public.

“The rules and penalties are in line with those taken by our peer organisations in global sports championships.

“We recognise that it is crucial to assess situations on a case-by-case basis, but unnecessary profanity should not be condoned and does little to help promote and grow the sport with fans, sponsors, and partners.

“In line with a similar meeting held with Formula 1 drivers in Melbourne last weekend, Ronan Morgan, President of the Drivers Committee along with Petter Solberg, Vice President of the Committee and Emilia Abel, Junior Road Sport Director are planning to discuss this matter and other topics with drivers after the Safari Rally Kenya,” the statement concluded.

Finland’s Kalle Rovanpera topped Wednesday’s shakedown for Toyota ahead of Hyundai trio Thierry Neuville, Ott Tanak, and Fourmaux.