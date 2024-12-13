If comments by Hyundai Motorsport team principal Cyril Abiteboul are anything to go by, then there might be hope.

In recent months there have been reports that Hyundai is on the verge of dumping WRC from its motorsport programs.

The manufacturer only fanned those flames when it announced its subsidiary Genesis would enter the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Featured Videos

Hyundai signed a one-year deal with its star driver Thierry Neuville through 2025, prompting Abiteboul to clarify the team has a long-term deal with a contract option.

However, the latest comments on the news of the new-for-2027 regulations should have Hyundai fans optimistic.

In a statement, ex-Renault team principal Abiteboul made pointed comments that could conceivably be inferred as a long-term commitment.

Hyundai is part of the WRC Commission, which is charged with developing the regulations alongside Ford, Toyota, and the WRC promoter, among others.

“It is always positive for manufacturers to have a long-term roadmap for the championships that we can assess and improve all together,” said Abiteboul.

“We welcome the important efforts that have been made to reduce costs, as the sport needs to stabilize and develop its manufacturers base.

“We also look forward to developing the value of the sport by showcasing spectacular cars in exciting rally formats to increase the fanbase.”

In September, Abiteboul told Motorsport.com that Hyundai had not made a decision on its future beyond 2025.

“The decision [regarding Hyundai’s future] is not made and we will talk about 2026 in due time,” Abiteboul explained.

“It is not the time now, now is the time to focus on 2024 and 2025, and we need a number of things for our plans to be formalised for 2026.”

It should be noted, that the FIA statement came with comments from Ford and Toyota and is not indicative of a formal commitment.

WRC Commission president Pernilla Solberg hailed the new regulations a ground-breaking move for the championship.

“I would like to thank all the Commission members and the WRC Technical Working Group for the significant amount of work that has got us to this stage,” said Solberg.

“We set some clear objectives based on what the competitors, organisers and fans were telling us, and this has resulted in a set of regulations that will massively reduce costs and allow independent teams to compete with manufacturers, while giving the WRC the flexibility to remain relevant regardless of the shifting automotive landscape. We still have some work to do, but I’m really excited for this future.”

Peter Thul, WRC Promoter director of sport, emphasised the need to keep existing manufacturers interested.

“Working with FIA and other stakeholders, WRC Promoter has been an active contributor in the process which was leading to these new technical regulations for 2027,” said Thul.

“The significant cost reduction is an important step to keep the current manufacturers in the championship and to encourage new manufacturers and brands to join the WRC.

“We thank all those involved from the FIA WRC Technical Working Group and believe that there is now a clear vision for the future.”