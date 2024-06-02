Randle's outing at the second round of the Precision International Sports Sedans in the Chev-powered Saab produced another two victories for a clean sweep.

The combination took the overall honours ahead of series points leader Peter Ingram (Mazda RX7 triple rotor turbo) and Geoff Taunton (Marc GTSS).

The latter was the initial leader of first Sunday race but was 10th at end of first lap as Randle led from Ingram, Steven Lacey (Marc GTSS), Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev) and Steve Tamasi (Calibra/Chev).

While Randle went onto to win by 7.6s over Ingram, Taunton fought back to third ahead of Tamasi, Lacey and Ryan Humfrey (Falcon XE/Chev).

From the rolling start of Race 3, it was Tamasi who took the lead with Taunton second from Ingram and Randle who spent the first four laps getting grip into his tyres.

For Tamasi it was the opposite as his tyre were going away by half distance and he had Ingram and Randle on his back as Taunton drifted away in fourth.

Ingram tried to pass Tamasi at Turn 1 but lost out to Randle at Turn 2. Shortly after Randle took the lead and Ingram passed Tamasi to secure second. Behind Tamasi were Taunton, Lacey, Matt Ingram (RX8), Humfrey and Duggan.

The one Meguiar's Australian Production Car race to complete Round 2 was won by Grant Sherrin in his Class X BMW F82 M4 and took overall weekend honours.

He dominated the one-hour race after he passed Mark Caine (M4) on the second lap. Dean Campbell and Cameron Crick (BMW M2) were second until the regulation pitstops. They finished fifth after they had an unexpected second stop to replace a blown tyre.

Third outright for the round behind Campbell/Crick were Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan in their Class A2 HSV Chev Camaro which was second in the final race. Third in the race was Caine with Paul Buccini (A1 BMW M140i) fourth, a lap down on the leading three.

Chris Sutton was the A1 class leader until stopped with a fuel pressure drop in his Mitsubishi Evo X brought his race to a halt. Kalie Buccini and Courtney Prince (BMW 135i) were sixth ahead of Zaki Wazir/Tom Shaw (BMW 1M).