Grant is a multiple world record holder and has a been a mainstay of the Race of Championships since making his debut in Paris in 2004.

At the 2022 event in Sweden, he claimed a Guinness World Record (one of 23 he holds) after performing 69 donuts on ice in a Porsche Taycan – the record for the most in an electric-powered car.

Alongside his stunt work. Grant is also an instructor at his own stunt driving school.

“For me it is all about the show and the Race Of Champions really is one of the greatest motorsport shows on earth,” he said.

“I have had a long and successful relationship with Fredrik [Johnsson, co-founder of the Race of Champions] and his team and have been performing at every single ROC event since my first in Stade de France in Paris in 2004.

“I am very excited to be invited to Australia for the first ROC in the Southern Hemisphere.

“I am trying to convince one of my motorcycle stunt riding friends to join me for ROC Sydney to make the show even more spectacular,” he added.

“I am also looking at what world record we can break at ROC Sydney and how we can get some of the race drivers and fans to be part of the world record attempt.

“From my last performance in Sydney with Top Gear Live, I know the Australian fans are so passionate about their racing and up for almost anything down there.”

The Race of Champions runs across two nights at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, with March 7 set aside for the Nation’s Cup where drivers represent their home country.

On March 8, the Champion of Champions will be crowned in the head-to-head competition.

A host of luminaries from across the motorsport world are set to compete, including four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastien Loeb is locked on along with NASCAR champ Kurt Busch.

They’ll be joined by a raft of other international drivers while the local contingent consists of Jamie Whincup, Will Brown, Molly Taylor, and Toby Price.

Tickets for Sydney ROC are on sale now.

2025 Race Of Champions schedule

Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.

Doors Open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7:30pm

Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Doors open 5:30pm

Show Starts 6:30pm

Race Starts 7.30pm

Race of Champions drivers