Grant is a multiple world record holder and has a been a mainstay of the Race of Championships since making his debut in Paris in 2004.
At the 2022 event in Sweden, he claimed a Guinness World Record (one of 23 he holds) after performing 69 donuts on ice in a Porsche Taycan – the record for the most in an electric-powered car.
Alongside his stunt work. Grant is also an instructor at his own stunt driving school.
“For me it is all about the show and the Race Of Champions really is one of the greatest motorsport shows on earth,” he said.
“I have had a long and successful relationship with Fredrik [Johnsson, co-founder of the Race of Champions] and his team and have been performing at every single ROC event since my first in Stade de France in Paris in 2004.
“I am very excited to be invited to Australia for the first ROC in the Southern Hemisphere.
“I am trying to convince one of my motorcycle stunt riding friends to join me for ROC Sydney to make the show even more spectacular,” he added.
“I am also looking at what world record we can break at ROC Sydney and how we can get some of the race drivers and fans to be part of the world record attempt.
“From my last performance in Sydney with Top Gear Live, I know the Australian fans are so passionate about their racing and up for almost anything down there.”
The Race of Champions runs across two nights at Sydney’s Accor Stadium, with March 7 set aside for the Nation’s Cup where drivers represent their home country.
On March 8, the Champion of Champions will be crowned in the head-to-head competition.
A host of luminaries from across the motorsport world are set to compete, including four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Sebastien Loeb is locked on along with NASCAR champ Kurt Busch.
They’ll be joined by a raft of other international drivers while the local contingent consists of Jamie Whincup, Will Brown, Molly Taylor, and Toby Price.
Tickets for Sydney ROC are on sale now.
2025 Race Of Champions schedule
Friday 7th March – ROC Nations Cup – to crown the world’s fastest Nation.
- Doors Open 5:30pm
- Show Starts 6:30pm
- Race Starts 7:30pm
Saturday 8th March – Race Of Champions – to crown the ‘Champion of Champions’.
- Doors open 5:30pm
- Show Starts 6:30pm
- Race Starts 7.30pm
Race of Champions drivers
- 4-time Formula 1 World Champion – Sebastian Vettel
- F1 legend and two-time Australian Grand Prix winner – David Coulthard
- F1 Ace – Valtteri Bottas
- 9-time FIA World Rally Champion – Sébastien Loeb
- 7-time Supercars Champion – Jamie Whincup
- Reigning Supercars champion – Will Brown
- Extreme E champion – Molly Taylor
- 11-time X-Games Gold medalist – Travis Pastrana
- 7-time FIA World Rallycross Champion – Johan Kristoffersson
- Former F1 driver and current WEC driver – Mick Schumacher
- 2-time European Rally Champion – Hayden Paddon
- Father and son rally champions Petter and Oliver Solberg
- 2-time Dakar winner – Toby Price
- NASCAR champion – Kurt Busch
- Four-time ROC Champion – Mattias Ekström
- Young Kiwi Formula star and 2024 GB3 Champion – Louis Sharp
- Returning F1 star Heikki Kovalainen