Norris narrowly avoided contact with rookie driver Isack Hadjar at the end of the opening 60-minute session.

The McLaren pilot encountered the Frenchman in Farm, the left-hander after Abbey, the highspeed right-hander that starts the lap.

Hadjar had been cruising slowly on the racing line when Norris raced up behind him, locking his brakes in avoidance.

The Red Bull Racing driver, piloting Sergio Perez's car as part of the team's rookie running obligations, quickly acknowledged his error both over the radio and via a wave to Norris on the Wellington Straight.

Officials investigated the incident after the session and duly handed the team a €20,000 fine.

“It was obvious that the driver was not given timely and appropriate warning of the approach of Car 4,” the stewards resolved.

“The driver of Car 4 was forced to brake heavily and leave the track to avoid a collision. The Team of Car 37 conceded that it had not provided the necessary advice to its driver.

“The Stewards note that the penalty on the competitor is higher that that imposed for another impeding incident in this session. The reason for this is that this incident was regarded as more serious.”

Aston Martin copped a €15,000 fine when Lance Stroll was judged to have impeded Charles Leclerc inside the final 10 minutes of the opening practice session.

Leclerc encountered Stroll in the middle of the Maggotts/Becketts complex as the Canadian attempted to navigate the section at reduced speed.

That saw him on the racing line as the Ferrari arrived behind him.

Stewards noted: “The Team conceded that it had not provided timely and adequate radio information on the approach of Car 16. Car 16 was forced to take avoiding action.”

Hadjar and Stroll received formal warnings for their part in each incident.

Also penalised was Pierre Gasly, who didn't take part in the session. Jack Doohan was at the wheel of his car and logged 22 laps.

However, since Free Practice 1, Alpine has elected to take a host of new power unit elements, which will result in a rear of grid start for the Frenchman.

“The use of each additional element in this case carries a 10 grid place penalty therefore there is an accumulation of 50 places,” stewards outlined.

“Article 42.3 d) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations provides that an accrual of greater than 15 grid position penalties must start from the back of the grid.”