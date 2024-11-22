In recent weeks, Michael Andretti has taken on a smaller role within the organisation that carries his name, with Dan Towriss now at the helm on a day-to-day basis.

Towriss is the majority shareholder of the organisation with Andretti moving into a more “strategic role.”

Meanwhile, at Liberty Media, long-serving CEO Greg Maffei will leave the role at the end of the year, with the position to be filled by Liberty’s founder John Malone on an interim basis.

Now, there are suggestions that F1 could change its position with regards to its rejection of Andretti.

In January, a lengthy statement from Formula 1 outlined its rationale for rejecting the entry.

The FIA had approved Andretti’s entry in October, at which point it progressed to the ‘next stage’ of the process.

The reason for the rejection, and arguably its power to make that decision, prompted an investigation by the United States Department of Justice.

According to the Associated Press, that has allegedly included interest from the FBI.

Towriss is in Las Vegas this weekend as F1 touches down in the United States for the third time this season.

Interest in F1 is booming Stateside, with strong upturns in television viewership and social media followers.

In its rejection of Andretti, F1 argued the presence of an 11th team did not “provide value to the championship,” though left the door open for it to enter in 2028 once it had an OEM power unit supplier.

That’s a stance supported by the incumbent teams, who argue the addition of an 11th team would unduly impact their finances.

Teams share in prize money from Formula 1 based on their constructors’ championship positions.

That is currently split 10 ways on a sliding scale but would have to cover 11 teams should Andretti be accepted.

Though the existing teams are, by and large, against the admission of a new entrant, they don’t have an official say in the matter.

Their argument has remained that the simple addition of a new team makes no sense unless it can add something to the sport.

An all-American operation, with backing from the US auto industry, seemed to tick that box.

“We have an obligation, a statutory obligation as directors, to present the standpoint that is the best for our company and for our employees, and we’ve done that,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said in Las Vegas.

“I think if a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story.

“And as long as it is creative, that means we’re growing the popularity of the sport, we’re growing the revenue of the sport, then no team will be ever against it.

“So I’m putting my hope in there.”

The structural change within Andretti, with Towriss taking the driver’s seat, has brought with it suggestions that the project itself could change shape.

That it is Towriss now leading the project instead of Andretti is thought a positive step, with suggestions there were personal grips against Michael Andretti.

Maffei certainly suggested as much when he confronted Mario Andretti over the Miami Grand Prix weekend, the Liberty Media boss telling the 1978 world champion: “I will do everything in my power to see that Michael never enters Formula 1.”

With Andretti somewhat out of the picture and Maffei soon to be out of it, coupled with expected news out of Cadillac, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Further to that, there’s a suggestion that General Motors will ramp up its involvement, potentially taking over the naming rights of the project.

General Motors will provide power units for the project via its Cadillac brand from 2028, should the entry be accepted.

Greater involvement from GM, the removal of personalities that clashed from both sides of the equation are both arguably signs in favour of a positive outcome for the American team.

All the while, it continues to spend millions as it prepares for a 2026 berth regardless.