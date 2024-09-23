Presented in the colours that four-time Bathurst winner Greg Muphy raced in 2005, Lincoln Evans’ Hyundai Excel will be co-driven by Murphy’s son Cormac at Queensland Raceway on September 28-29.

Evans has been racing in the Queensland and the National Excel series this year. Most recently he was part of the Ferrari Driver Academy at Sepang International Raceway. While the Grade 11 Brisbane student missed out on making the Top 6, he was still pleased to take part.

He attended the five-day program as the least experienced attendee of the 13 involved, most of whom have had experience in a national open wheeler category.

Prior to the FDA, Evans participated in the ARDC Formula Pathways program at Sydney Motorsport Park. Formula Pathways is a joint AGI Sport and Focus Driver Performance venture which combines sim and on-track laps in a race car.

Murphy has been racing in the TGR New Zealand ’86 series and was a finalist in the Tony Quinn Foundation Toyota 86 Academy Shootout.

Like Evans, Murphy is an avid Sim racer and started out in dirt bikes. Before the dedicated 86 series, he competed in the both the South Island and North Island Endurance Series’, in an 86 to ready himself for the 2023/2024 season.

The Excel enduro will have qualifying over 30mins for both drivers ahead of separate races for each over 8 laps ahead of the feature two-driver 48 lap event.

In 2005 Greg Murphy raced under the Supercheap Auto banner with Paul Weel Racing. He finished the season 11th. Murphy won all three races in Round 2 at Pukekohe, had a race win on the streets of Surfers Paradise and another six top threes.

At Bathurst that year, Murphy made the Top 10 Shootout and started the Supercheap Auto 1000 from third position before the car crashed out on Lap 145 of the 161.