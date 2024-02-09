Known as AlphaTauri until the end of last season, the Faenza squad's new image coincides with a change of attitude.

Where once the operation was little more than a feeder team for Red Bull Racing, it is now positioned as a competitive organisation in its own right.

With that comes revised commercial considerations, hence the new branding of the team which started life as Minardi.

According to Ricciardo, that change in attitude is reflected internally as much as through the new RB image.

“There are a lot of new personnel, some big partners coming onboard,” Ricciardo told the sport's official website.

“The team has always taken itself seriously, but I feel like this is another step up.

“It's no longer just a platform for Red Bull Racing, it's a time for us to fight at the front of the midfield.

“I like what's happened, the changes that have taken place.

“There's something about the team, the mindset is a bit different, kind of like a point to prove. It's cool. It's fun.”

In conjunction with the new image and approach are higher expectations.

Following a comparatively slow start, AlphaTauri proved competitive on occasion in the latter part of 2023 – 20 of its 25 points came in the final five races – with Ricciardo anticipating that form to continue for RB in 2024.

“You have to aim high, but being in this sport so long, you want to remain realistic as you don't want to end up ultimately disappointed,” Ricciardo reasoned.

“Top-fives should be a target and if we get into that position, maybe some podiums present themselves.

“Of course we want to win but, you know, let's…I think we made steps last year, let's make a few more steps.

“Do I think top-five results are on the table – and could they be on the table in the first half of the season, I'd like to think so.”

AlphaTauri ended the 2023 season eighth in the constructors' championship, three points shy of Williams in seventh.

Ricciardo delivered six of those in an abridged, seven-race stint with the team interrupted by injury.

“Feeling good,” said the eight-time race winner of his readiness for 2024.

“I didn't need as much of an off season as everyone else, with a short 2023. It was still nice to go home, but I didn't need to let my hair down so much.

“It's like a pre-season now, I had all that, I had the preparation, I had a bit of a headstart last year – so I know the team well.

“Come Bahrain, there's nothing left on the table. I can't predict where we'll finish there, but from a preparation point of view, there's no more questions.

“Personally, the off-season didn't feel like I was just on the couch,” he added.

“I mentally stayed in it so getting back in the car won't feel like I haven't driven for a few months – so I expect to get back into the swing straight away.

“I would say the way we developed the car through the tail end of last season and we definitely found some things which at first definitely worked for me and then I think Yuki [Tsunoda] found the strengths in it with his driving style, having a good Abu Dhabi.

“There is a lot to stay pretty upbeat about coming into the start of the year.”

While understood to have a longer-term deal with Red Bull Racing, Ricciardo is on a one-year deal with RB and has made no secret of his desire to replace Sergio Perez at the Milton Keynes squad for 2025.