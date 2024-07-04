The #22 Kelly Racing Ford Mustang, which has been rebuilt after fire ripped through it last time out at Wanneroo, will sport the branding of Trentham Waters Resort.

That is the lavish development which Rick Kelly and father John are building in his home town of Mildura, launched in March and slated to open in mid-2025.

“It's so cool to see the Trentham Waters Resort logo on the side of Mason's car, a great link between our past and our future,” said the two-time Great Race winner and 2006 Supercars champion.

“Mason is a brilliant young talent. I had the chance to drive the supercar he was in at Winton a couple of years ago, and he showed me how it was done quickly, he has a smooth and fast style, and a great future ahead of him.

“We wish him all the best for the Townsville round.”

Mason Kelly tested the car, which he helped rebuild, at Winton last week in plain black bodywork.

“We had some space on the doors and we're in the process of building the Trentham Waters Resort in Mildura, so we thought it was good to give it a bit of promotion,” he said.

“It suits the Townsville theme with the palm trees on the side of the car and I think it will work out quite well.

“Rick's really good and is always helpful, providing advice based on his experiences.

“Townsville is a very tricky circuit, there are lots of walls around and it is fast in areas. It's also challenging making a car go fast at Townsville due to compromises that have to be made due to its variety.

“I'm really looking forward to it and if we can keep our noses clean, we can progress the car to be quick around there.”

Kelly junior was enjoying his best round of Super2 to date, running fifth when a conrod failure ultimately spread oil through the car and it caught fire.

Team-mate Aaron Cameron, who is currently second in the series, will continue to compete under the Schramm Group banner.

Trentham Waters is described as a Palm Springs-inspired holiday resort, located on the Murray River with features including villas, woodfired hot tubs, glamping tents, a 48-metre lagoon swimming pool and spa, and boating facilities.

The NTI Townsville 500 starts on Friday, with Practice 1 for Round 3 of the Super2 Series kicking off at 09:45 local time/AEST.