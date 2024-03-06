Trentham Waters Resort is the brainchild of the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner/2006 Supercars champion and his father John Kelly, who helped build the Kelly Racing Supercars team.

Rick Kelly retired from full-time Supercars driving in 2020 and, while he has been back behind the wheel on a handful of occasions, he has not competed since.

However, that does not mean he has not been keeping busy, with Trentham Waters Resort in development for a number of years and now set to open either late this year or in early-2025.

“It's certainly a shift in industries, but we've always enjoyed a challenge, and this would have to be one of the biggest!” he said.

“Our vision is to create a destination that celebrates the essence of relaxation and adventure amidst the iconic Mildura landscape.”

Located on the Murray River, the oasis-style resort will feature villas, luxurious river retreats with wood-fired hot tubs, glamping tents, and powered drive-through caravan sites.

It also boasts a 48-metre lagoon swimming pool and spa, a restaurant overlooking said pool, a private boat ramp and jetty, boat cleaning bays, and storage opportunities.

Families have also been catered for, with a kid's pool, splash park, pump track, tennis court, mini-golf course, playground, and games room.

“Our commitment is to create a haven where guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity of Mildura's landscape while enjoying world-class amenities and hospitality,” explained Kelly.

Stage 2 of the project will see the development of a 119-home gated community known as Trentham Waters Living.

“In my Supercars career, I travelled extensively, yet Mildura remains my favourite destination due to its climate, river, and surroundings,” he added.

“After leaving Supercars, I wanted to give back to Mildura and share my love for the region.

“Trentham Waters Resort allows me to do just that, offering a unique experience that will attract new visitors and benefit the local community and businesses.

“Ken Ross, Tim Elstone, Daniel Linklater and the Wentworth Council Team have been fantastic in assisting us throughout the planning process and in helping to actualise the project.”

Meanwhile, Todd Kelly has accelerated Kelly Racing's Supercars return with a two-car Dunlop Super2 Series programme in 2024.

Fielding Todd's son Mason as well as Aaron Cameron, it achieved a podium courtesy of the latter in Round 1 of the season at Mount Panorama.