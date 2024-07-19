Out of the two 25min practice sessions at the Sydney SuperNight, the Taupo Round 2 winner earlier this year, was fastest overall and in Equity-One Pro.

He was the best in both sessions and the only one to go under 1:30, although the second outing was cut short when Harrison Goodman's Sonic Motor Racing entry stopped at Turn 10, minus a Michelin tyre.

Last round winner Harri Jones for Porsche Centre Melbourn Motorsport was second overall ahead of Garth Walden Racing's Dylan O'Keeffe.

Next was McElrea Racings' Jackson Walls ahead of Sonic's Angelo Mouzouris and Goodman, and the Earl Bamber Motorsport trio of Dale Wood, Maro Giltrap and Glen Wood.

Fabian Coulthard was tenth of the 26 entries, in front of Ash Seward Motorsport's Nash Morris, Grove Racing's Garth Tander, prepped by EBM, Sonic's Marcos Flack and Wall Racing's David Wall.

In the SP Tools Pro-Am, Rodney Jane led the way for Sonic ahead of Adrian Flack, Dean Cook, Matt Belford, Stephen Grove, Matt Slavin and Indiran Padayachee who was stopped past pit exit at one stage with a pit limiter issue.

Round 4 of the Porsche Carrera Cup continues Saturday at Sydney Motorsport Park with qualifying and Race 1. Both sessions can be seen live on Fox Sports, Kayo and Sky Sport NZ, with two further races set for Sunday.

Race 1 will also mark a return to racing under lights for Carrera Cup Australia, for just the third time in the 20-plus year history of the category and only once for championship points. The Porsche race will precede the first of two races for the Supercars.