Full results from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Sprint at Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|24
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0.593
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1.497
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|5.656
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|7.224
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|12.475
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|18.161
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|18.717
|9
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|20.773
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|24.606
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|29.764
|12
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|33.233
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|34.128
|14
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|35.507
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|41.374
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|43.231
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|54.139
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|56.537
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|57.983
|0
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|5L