Full results from Qualifying from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Diff
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.944
|1:24.844
|1:23.405
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:29.121
|1:26.307
|1:23.578
|0.173
|3
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:29.172
|1:26.464
|1:24.111
|0.706
|4
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:29.171
|1:26.206
|1:24.475
|1.070
|5
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|1:30.758
|1:25.654
|1:24.484
|1.079
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:29.839
|1:26.097
|1:24.525
|1.120
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:29.072
|1:25.889
|1:24.657
|1.252
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.114
|1:25.179
|1:24.686
|1.281
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.207
|1:25.035
|1:28.998
|5.593
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:30.580
|1:26.334
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:30.633
|1:26.472
|12
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:28.522
|1:27.771
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:30.035
|1:28.158
|14
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30.303
|1:29.406
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:29.420
|1:29.614
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:31.150
|17
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:31.229
|18
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:31.270
|19
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:31.623
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:32.263