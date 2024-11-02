Full results from Sprint Qualifying from the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Diff
|1
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:10.265
|1:09.239
|1:08.899
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.477
|1:09.063
|1:08.928
|0.029
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:10.388
|1:09.248
|1:09.153
|0.254
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:10.409
|1:09.489
|1:09.219
|0.320
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:10.503
|1:09.500
|1:09.257
|0.358
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:10.479
|1:09.683
|1:09.443
|0.544
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:10.630
|1:09.610
|1:09.622
|0.723
|8
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|1:10.576
|1:09.827
|1:09.941
|1.042
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:10.366
|1:09.844
|1:10.078
|1.179
|10
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:10.442
|1:09.629
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:10.625
|1:09.941
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:10.466
|1:09.964
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:10.392
|1:10.024
|14
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:10.470
|1:10.275
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:10.861
|1:10.595
|16
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:10.978
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:11.052
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:11.121
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:11.280
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:12.978