Duggan Family Hotels Touring Car Masters

New Zealander Angus Fogg in his Ford Mustang won the first of three races at the TCM final round. While not in contention for a series win as the 14 Kiwis ran as an Invitational class.

After a false start where the red lights didn’t go out, it was the pole sitter Steven Johnson in the Russell Handcock-owned Mustang who led the early laps.

Andrew Fisher (Holden Torana A9X) was third initially before Marcus Zukanovic (Ford Falcon XD) passed him on Lap 2 to make a blue oval one-two-three.

Fogg stalked Johnson for several laps before he made a move at Turn 1, but Fogg ran wide and on exit to give the spot back. His next attempt was more successful, and he led Johnson to the finish.

Zukanovic was challenged by Scott Cameron in the closing stages but held the Chev Camaro out. Next was series leader Joel Heinrich (Camaro) from Ryan Hansford (Torana), John Bowe (Torana) and Danny Buzadzic (Torana) who started 31st.

There are two more races on Sunday at 9:20 am and 1:45 pm AEDT.

Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes

While Race 2 with a flipped top six grid and only half points on offer, the result did change the complexion of the series.

Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) won the start and held off the challengers throughout. They included Aaron Borg (Isuzu D-MAX), Cameron Crick (D-MAX), and David Sieders (Mazda BT-50). Also in the mix was series leader Adam Marjoram (D-MAX) until he had a tyre blow.

His teammate Borg also suffered a similar fate. Sieders’ second place put in into the points lead with two races to go.

Crick was third with pole sitter Jimmy Vernon (Mitsubishi Triton) next in front of Rossi Johnson (Holden Colorado). Craig Woods (Hilux) recovered from a spin on oil left by Gavin Newman’s BT-50.

The SuperUtes will complete the season at 10:45 am and 2:15 pm on Sunday.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup

Lincoln Taylor was easily the best away in the first race of the fifth and final round and gapped the field on the opening lap.

Toyota guest driver Zach Bates was able to negate the margin over the ensuing laps but there was nothing he could do to get by Taylor. It took two attempts for Lachlan Gibbons to snare third away from Pip Casabene as they were chased by Josh Anderson and points leader Oliver Wickham.

The race finished behind the safety car after an incident on the back straight before Turn 6 with Harrison Blanchard and Craig Thornton.

The final two races of 2025 are scheduled for 9:50 am and 12:55 pm on Sunday.