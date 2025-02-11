Driven by Eddie Irvine, Luciano Burti, and Pedro de la Rosa in period, the iconic green machine sports a V10 Ford Cosworth that screams at 18,000rpm.

The R2 was the team’s response after an abysmal debut season in which it scored only four points.

However, the car was only a mild improvement and netted a total of nine points in 2001 as Jaguar finished eighth in the constructors’ championship – though that did include the team’s first F1 podium courtesy of Irvine in Monaco.

The car will be driven by New Zealander Andy Higgins at the event as it joins a fleet of other F1 machinery.

It recently took to the streets of Adelaide as part of filming for a soon-to-be-released promo video.

Higgins is a regular at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival where he had previously driven the Leyton House CG891.

The outing marks the car’s first appearance at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival as it makes the journey to its new home in New Zealand.

It will also see a reunion of sorts with Guenther Steiner, who joined Jaguar in December 2001 after being head-hunted by Niki Lauda from Ford’s rally program to help streamline F1 the operation.

Jaguar’s involvement with F1 came to a close at the end of 2004, when Ford pulled its support of the program.

That opened the door for Austrian energy drink billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz to acquire the operation, rebranding it Red Bull Racing.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival runs across the March 8-9 weekend.