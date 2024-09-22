Full results from Qualifying from the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Diff
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.002
|1:30.007
|1:29.525
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:30.157
|1:29.680
|1:29.728
|0.203
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.393
|1:29.929
|1:29.841
|0.316
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30.811
|1:30.153
|1:29.867
|0.342
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.258
|1:29.640
|1:29.953
|0.428
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:30.724
|1:30.150
|1:30.115
|0.590
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.684
|1:30.450
|1:30.214
|0.689
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:30.716
|1:30.289
|1:30.354
|0.829
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30.786
|1:29.747
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30.670
|1:30.108
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:30.679
|1:30.474
|12
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:30.704
|1:30.481
|13
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:30.624
|1:30.579
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:30.829
|1:30.653
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:30.958
|1:30.769
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|1:31.085
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31.094
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:31.312
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:31.572
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:32.054