He will race with mtec Motorsport in the series which begins on January 19-21 at New Zealand's Taupo International Motorsport Park.

Smith previously took part in the (formerly known as) Toyota Race Series in 2019 and has since raced in the Asian Formula 3 Championship, Australian S5000, European Formula Regional Championship and two seasons in GB3 (Formula 3) in the United Kingdom.

Last year he raced in the European F3 Championship with Van Amersfoort Racing and intends to do so again in 2024. The three rounds with mtec Motorsport will serve as preparation for his second season in Europe.

“‘I'm super happy to be able to compete in the first few rounds of the CTFROC as preparation for my 2024 FIA F3 Season,” said Smith.

“It will benefit the beginning of my season immensely by competing in a racing format and not just testing. I've known Bruin (Beasley) for a while now and he has a great team that has proven to be competitive.”

Team Principal Beasley is confident too: “Having known Tommy for a while and watched his career progress both nationally and internationally, it's fantastic to work with him and be part of his on-going growth. He's fast, talented and his experience will stand him in good stead.”

Although in only its second year as an FIA Formula Regional Championship, the TRS has a long history spanning 18 years. Twenty-three have progressed to have driven F1 cars in official tests, GP practice sessions or races.

Drivers compete in identical Toyota FT60 engined, Tatuus chassis cars run on 100 percent fossil-free fuel.

After Taupo, Smith will race the next two rounds at Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon on January 26-28 and Hampton Downs Motorsport Park the following weekend. The series will continue with Round 4 and 5 at Euromarque Motorsport Park and Highlands Motorsport Park in February.