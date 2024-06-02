Luck finally went his way as he after a tough day yesterday. The Honda Civic driver had clutch issues in Race 1, after qualifying on the second row of the grid he initially could not get away from the line and fell to the back of the field.

Impressively he not only caught up to the back of the field by the end of the race, but he had made his way up to ninth position, enough to give him second for today's inverted grid race.

He took the lead around the outside into Turn 1 and never looked back, he extended his lead lap on lap and eventually took the victory by 7.5s.

Soutar is hopeful that things are starting to go his way after his first win of the season, a win that moves him to the front of the TCR Australia Series lead.

“It has been a weird season, things haven't gone our way, but it's coming, I hope it is coming,” he said post-race.

Although he leads the series, Soutar knows that consistency is going to be key to winning his first TCR title.

“It's great to be in the series lead, it is so close, you can't really think about it too much, it is going to all come down to the last race at Bathurst, but I'll keep plugging away and we'll see where we end up,” he explained.

“It is good to get the lead back, just to the boys and girls who work on the car over the weekend, they put in so much effort, so it is great for them, and I'm so pleased for everyone at TuffLift as well.”

The young Victorian is happy he took the win albeit the inverted grid race and thanked his crew for all their hard work.

“It always feels a bit weird to do well in the reverse grid race,” he said. “Having said that they have never, ever gone my way we have started from eighth, ninth or tenth so I'll definitely take this one.

“We've had some rotten luck this year, so it is good to give something to the boys and girls.”

The final race for TCR this weekend takes place at 3.50pm local time, 4.20pm AEST.