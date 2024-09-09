As first shown off via a show car in June, the team has attracted primary backing from SP Tools for Sandown, Bathurst and Adelaide.

Car #4’s primary pilot Cam Hill will share the car in the two endurance events with debutant Cameron Crick.

SP Tools was a long-time sponsor of Stone Brothers Racing, which was run by Matt’s father Jimmy and uncle Ross from 1998-2012.

“It’s great to have the SP Tools livery finally unveiled on Car #4 ahead of Sandown,” said Team Owner, Matt Stone.

“SP Tools are one of our founding partners and for them to jump onboard in a year which marks 20 years since SBR’s dominant era and to be on the iconic Car #4 is really fitting.

“We’re looking forward to maximising results over the enduro season with Cam Hill and Cam Crick at the wheel.”

SBR won three straight drivers’ titles from 2003-05 thanks to Marcos Ambrose and Russell Ingall, while Ambrose and Greg Ritter also teamed up to win the Sandown 500 20 years ago.

The team’s #9 car carried primary sponsorship from SP from 2008-12, when it was driven by Shane van Gisbergen.

SP Tools CEO Tom Tucker added: “We are back!

“After many years as a naming rights sponsor with the Stone family, we think the timing is perfect to put the SP Tools brand back on the side of a Matt Stone Racing Camaro.

“We look forward to what MSR and Cam Hill can achieve as the rest of the year unfolds.

“The car looks great and we already know it’s fast. It’s now just a matter of time before Cam Hill and Cam Crick are standing on the podium.

“Let’s hope they can do that carrying the SP Tools brand.”

MSR also carries its own history with SP Tools, having run a throwback livery on its ZB Commodore during the endurance races in 2019.