10 – Mika Lemasurier

After being dropped from BirelART at the end of 2024 after winning the KA3 Senior Championship by only competing in 4/5 rounds Mika wasn’t going to race in 2025. We didn’t see anything of the Queenslander until he was given a lifeline by Troy Hunt and the Tony Kart factory team. Mika would return with a bang. Victory at AKC RD4 at Ipswich in TAG125 and the New South Wales state championship. Then his most outstanding drive of the year. In the Pro X30 final at the SKUSA SuperNats Mika would charge from 23rd to take the lead with just three laps to go. Passing Joe Turney who would be number one on this list given it was world wide. He wouldn’t be able to hang on slipping back to sixth by the end but still a mightily impressive effort.

9 – Sam Dicker

Having a threepeat KZ2 Australian Champion at 9th on this list shows the current depth in Australian Karting. Sam Dicker completed the hattrick of Australian Championships this year along with a very strong run in Las Vegas at SKUSA SuperNats. It wasn’t his most dominate year only taking one round victory but he showed unbelievable consistency. After round one he sat outside the top 10 in the championship but would end up on top by a comfortable 31 points.

8 – Brodie Whitmore

Brodie Whitmore at some point lead every X30 final of the year. Whilst he would only end up with two podiums which were both victories this shows where he was and what his speed was. Whitmore was always at the front and always ready to drive off into the distance with his raw speed that would end up gifting him the X30 Australian Championship. With strong finishes in other key events across Australia and a trip to Las Vegas for SuperNats Whitmore is poised as ever to go back to back in X30 in 2026

7 – Lewis Francis

Whilst Lewis Francis didn’t compete in Australia at all in 2025 he is still very much an Australian driver and proudly represents the Australian Flag on his European escapades in OK Senior. Francis showed incredible speed throughout the 2025 season consistently qualifying inside the top five at FIA, WSK, and Champions of the Future events. Strong results including top tens in finals, heat race victories and an eighth place in the Champions of the Future standings puts the Victorian in strong steed heading into Formula 4 for 2026.

6 – Liam Carr

Liam Carr was dominant this year in KA2. Northern Territory and Victorian State Champion, Stars of Karting winner, four AKC podiums including a victory and dominance throughout heat races that saw him take the championship by 79 points come the end of the year. Debuts for the youngster at both Las Vegas and the FIA Karting World Championship in Sweden didn’t go as well as he would have hoped but he is certainly on a path for more success.

5 – Jay Urwin

The young Kiwi Jay Urwin came out swinging in 2025. Urwin spent the majority of his racing season internationally with large campaigns across both Europe and America. Jay was a regular top 10 runner across the FIA European Championship in KZ2. In America Jay was a forced to be reckoned with. He was on track to become the SKUSA Pro Tour Champion in KZ2 before a heart breaking engine failure with just laps to go in the final race of the year took him out of contention. Unfortunately his SuperNats campaign ended early also after being taken out of a podium position whilst charging towards the lead in arguably the most talent stacked field anywhere in the Karting World. On his returns home though he was dominant. Coming through from the back to take home the New Zealand Championship and making a one of appearance in AKC at Coffs Harbour where he dominated the KZ2 field. With Urwin expected to compete more at an international level in 2026 he will be exciting to watch.

4 – Oliver Williamson

Son of successful team owner Tom Williamson, Oli is already tipped to be the hottest young talent in Australia. This year he wrapped up his second Australian Championship on the bounce but this time in the Cadet 12 category. Three podiums that included two round victories took him to the title. A state championship in the Northern Territory, third place at SKUSA SuperNats, sixth at the ROK World Final. Then an impressive debut at the South Australia state titles in KA3 Junior where he would take pole position and wind up the weekend third. Could he be the first driver ever to win three titles in a row, in three different categories across three different age brackets? We will have to see in 2026.

3 – Jackson Souslin-Harlow

Three AKC podiums all of which were victories and his first Australian Championship in TAG125. City of Melbourne Victory, two Northern Territory state championships, IAME Series Asia round winner, running second at the IAME World Final before a mechanical failure, SKUSA SuperNats and IAME Asia Finale campaigns. JSH did just about everything in 2025. All of this was around him running his own team very successfully. Whilst Jackson has said he will be stepping back from driving in 2026 to focus on running his team we all hope to see in him the seat at times performing his magic once again. Souslin-Harlow is also the highest ranked driver on this list that did the majority of their driving on Australian soil.

2 – William Calleja

William Calleja was outstanding this year. Second in the FIA Karting OKJ European Championship which included three podium finishes. Regular podium finishes in the WSK SuperMasters and Euro Series championships along with the Champions of the Future European Championship. A series that he was leading all the way up until he didn’t compete in the final round. Calleja’s year can be likened to that of current Formula 1 drivers and other prominent motorsport figures. If it wasn’t for one of his other Victorian brothers putting in an absolute screamer of a year Calleja would be top of this list.

1 – James Anagnostiadis

The young Victorian showed the World what Australia can produce in the OK category throughout 2025. Victory at round one of the FIA European Championship in Spain backed up by a strong championship campaign that would see him finish second in the European Championship. A near crowning moment where James dominated the heat races at the FIA World Championship in Sweden to start on pole for the final of the biggest race of the year. He couldn’t hold on and would slip down to fourth place by races end but still an extraordinary effort. Anagnostiadis is a member of the Mercedes F1 Junior team so if he continues his Karting excellence into 2026 or makes the step up to car racing is unknown. But it is for sure known that James Anagnostiadis did Australia and himself very proud in 2025.