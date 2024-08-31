Sprintcars will roar around a 342-metre speedway in the heart of the city at a track built adjacent to the Adelaide Street Circuit.

The dirt oval will be built two weeks prior to this year's Adelaide 500, which takes place on November 14-17.

Organisers have confirmed there will be speedway action every night across the four-day event.

Built to Speedway Australia regulations, the 17-metre-wide dirt oval will be lined with concrete barriers and catch fencing.

Organisers have capped attendance at 8000 spectators, who will be able to watch trackside via bleachers, standing areas, and VIP hospitality.

An advisory committee was appointed to steer the speedway build, which included Allan Barlee, who is known as the ‘dirt whisperer' in the oval racing scene.

Barlee was tasked with designing the oval, which will be pulled apart eight days after the event.

A host of high-profile competitors will race, including Lachlan McHugh, Jock Goodyer, and James McFadden.

According to race organisers, the NAPA Sprintcar Invitational will replicate the High Limits format used in the United States.

That will see “explosive heats” with qualifying, dash draws, and last-chance qualifiers setting up the main feature races on Thursday and Friday.

The Sprintcar Invitational will also be supported by Wingless Sprints and Street Stocks.

“It's going to be an awesome show,” said McFadden.

“I think it's going to be the biggest stage in Sprintcar racing for Australia and a lot of talented people are going to be there and the right people are involved to get the job done right.

“Being a part of the VAILO Adelaide 500 is huge to me, it's one of the biggest touring car races in the world so for us to showcase what we do on a stage as big as this is going to be fantastic.”

“Ï grew up going to the Speedway in Adelaide and I am excited to come back, it's been a long time and I know how great the fans can be.”

Acting VAILO Adelaide 500 chief executive Rebecca Lawson added: “We know that the addition of the NAPA Speedway, Sprintcars of the City, has delighted motorsport fans across the country and we are extremely proud to have the best in the industry building the track and racing.

“It's the first time that Sprintcars have been back in the city of Adelaide since Rowley Park and the purpose-built track has been designed to provide the best racing spectacle for our fans.

“The NAPA Speedway, Sprintcars in the City, truly adds to our four days of world-class motorsport and entertainment lineup where Adelaide will once again become a mecca of motorsport.”

CLICK HERE for the full speedway schedule