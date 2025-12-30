The American was rapid throughout the second night of the three-day bonanza, qualifying fastest, winning his heat and finishing second in the dash.

That put him on the outside of the front row for the 30-lap feature, he and night one winner Corey Day quickly engaging in a thrilling battle for the lead.

The battle was fierce enough that Dayne Kingshott was soon able to join in, with lapped traffic prompting a number of lead changes during a hectic middle part of the race.

The race went yellow for the first time with nine laps to go after Xavier Doney crashed, Jock Goodyer expertly using the restart to jump Kingshott for third place.

The race then went red two laps later after a monster crash between Kerry Madsen and Kris Coyle that saw both cars roll over.

Coyle’s crash was violent enough that his fuel cell cleared part of the catch fencing at Turn 3.

At the final restart with seven to go Kofoid bolted, quickly pulling a gap over Goodyer that he would hold until the end of the race.

Goodyer did likewise over Kingshott as they finished second and third, while early leader Day dropped out of the contention in the closing laps dropping to a distant fourth.

“I felt like that was a really good race,” Kofoid told Flo Racing.

“I was leading the race, then got into traffic and kind of lost my rhythm and the next thing I know I’m fourth.

“I felt like I had a really good cart the whole race, it just a matter of catching the lappers just right. I would have changed some things to not lose the lead, but I think I kind of needed to lose the lead to know how much to step it up.

“When I was chasing Corey I felt like I could carry so much more speed to the point where I could get back to his bumper. I’ve said it all year – working with [crew chief] Dylan [Buswell], my car doesn’t know what dirty air is. I could make a mistake, lose a lot and get back to him. It was an awesome race.”

Kyle Larson finished fifth, winning out in a late-race battle with Brad Sweet. Kaiden Manders, who was on the podium on night one, came home seventh ahead of Aaron Reutzel, Carson Macedo and Rico Abreu.

High Limit International concludes with the $110,000-to-win finale tomorrow night.