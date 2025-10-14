The innovative NAPA Sprintcar Invitational, held inside the Adelaide street circuit precinct, will make its second appearance at the Supercars finale this year.

This time around Sprintcars will run on three nights, Wednesday to Friday, with a 40-car field locked in to do battle for a $140,000 prize pool.

Leading the entry is James McFadden who will again run in NAPA colours, although for Team Brady, the team he competes with in the WA Sprintcar series, rather than Hodges Motorsport, which ran him last year.

McFadden’s return is a side effect of Kyle Larson’s decision not to take part in what would have been a NAPA-backed Supercars wildcard.

The Adelaide field also includes the likes of reigning Australian champion Lockie McHugh, WA front-runners Dayne Kingshott and Callum Williamson, legend Kerry Madsen and Jock Goodyer, who recently won the Chariots of Thunder in Darwin.

“NAPA is looking forward to bringing Sprintcars back to Adelaide at the NAPA Speedway which has quickly become a destination event for Sprintcar racers and teams in Australia and around the world,” said NAPA’s executive general manager of marketing Mitch Wiley.

“It’s only fitting that NAPA and the BP Adelaide Grand Final rewards this enthusiasm and spectacle with a significant prize pool.

“The inaugural event in 2024 was an outstanding success. The fans loved every moment, and the drivers have been raving about it ever since.”

The speedway itself will run over five nights, through to Sunday, with Speedcars supporting Sprintcars on the first three nights, before Junior Sedan and Junior Formula 500 run on the Saturday and Sunday nights.

“The NAPA Speedway is back, bigger and better at the BP Adelaide Grand Final with world-class drivers ready to race in the heart of the city for the $140k prize pool,” said South Australian Motorsport Board CEO Mark Warren.

“Hosting four different categories with talented drivers will ensure every moment produces adrenaline pumping racing and guarantees it will be a key spectator experience to see where champions are made.

“The NAPA Speedway has a strong sense of community for fans, and this will be seen with various family duo’s competing across the categories creating exciting rivalries and battles to watch throughout the field.”

The full Adelaide event runs from November 26-30.

Full NAPA Speedway Invitational entry list