It was a frantic feature to cap off two nights of racing with Kerry Madsen, Goodyer, Dayne Kingshott and James McFadden doing battle out front.

It was veteran Madsen that had the best of the early running, leapfrogging Goodyer and McFadden to lead the first half of the race.

With 17 laps to go Goodyer made an ambitious play for the lead which led to contact with Madsen and the T22 being tipped into a spin.

That could have been game over for Goodyer, only for the race to go red immediately after to keep the former Australian champion in the hunt.

Madsen continued to lead after the restart, however was eventually run down by Goodyer with five laps to go.

A final yellow a lap later set up a four-lap showdown, although Goodyer was able to make light work of it once in clear air, comfortably sealing a second-straight Krikke Boys crown.

Madsen held onto to second ahead of Krikke Motor Sport driver Kingshott who was left to rue the late caution.

He had been right in the hunt for the win and looked quicker than both Madsen and Goodyer up until the race was neutralised for that final time.

Pole starter McFadden finished fourth, never really recovering from early contact with the wall, while the surprise package of the night was Ryan Lancaster, who finished fifth.

Night 1 winner Callum Williamson was never truly in the hunt as he came home sixth ahead of American Cory Eliason, who was making his final WA appearance of the season.

Marcus Dumnesy came from 14th on the grid to finish eighth ahead of Jay-Dee Dack, Brad Maiolo and Chris Coyle.