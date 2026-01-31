While flawless in the feature race it was far from a completely straightforward night for the Tasmanian.

In fact it started in bizarre circumstances when a rogue front-left wheel from Daniel Storer landed on Goodyer’s top wing during the sole round of heats.

Fortunately for Goodyer he was able to continue and, despite the damage, bank enough points to start the 40-lap feature on the outside of the front row.

From there it was all smooth sailing, Goodyer clearly holding a speed advantage over pole-sitter Ryan Newton and the rest of the chasing pack.

He easily navigated two restarts, pulling away from the pack with ease each time as he left Newton and reigning Australian champ James McFadden locked in battle for second.

Once McFadden was clear of Newton he posed a lingering threat in the closing stages, however Goodyer was simply too fast to be run down as reclaimed the A1.

“I got that lead and I was just trying to get through lappers as quick as I could,” said Goodyer.

“It was fricken hard. I could feel my car getting tight and then I realised that it was left rear rubber that was causing that.

“Then the lappers started pulling away and I thought, ‘I better drop or I’m going to be in trouble here’.

“I got down and put the wing back a little bit and it just stuck down there.

“I’m lost for words. Two-time sounds pretty good.”

McFadden’s title defence was defined by the early battle with Newton that left him too much to do in the closing stages.

“We took too long to get by Ryan,” said McFadden. “I felt a lot better than the car speed I could actually carry behind him.

“Once we cleared him I was like, ‘let’s go, it’s game time’. I looked at the board and saw there was laps there, I thought we could pound it. I got the traffic and it was three-wide.

“I could touch him, I just couldn’t pull him in. Congratulations to those guys, Jock is a deserving champion, he runs the [number] 1 with honour and drives a hell of a race car.

“We gave it everything we could, just fell one spot short tonight.”

Newton came home third ahead of Lockie McHugh and Todd Moule, while West Aussie Dayne Kingshott charged from 16th at the start to finish a fine sixth.

Daniel Pestka finished seventh ahead of Mount Gambier local Parker Scott, Kaiden Manders and Marcus Dumesny.