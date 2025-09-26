In pit lane, a Formula 1 Grand Prix-quality Oracle Red Bull Racing garage will be the central base between the on-track action, featuring 12 mechanics from the Milton Keynes team to keep the 300km/h piece of world-class engineering in its prime operating condition.

The daily on-track feature will provide an extremely rare motorsport experience for Australian audiences outside the Grand Prix thanks to the event’s partnership with Red Bull who are known globally for its incredible stunts and fan experiences

A speed comparison is one of the most anticipated on-track activities, showcasing the incredible capabilities of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car by racing it directly against other iconic motorsport and road cars on the Adelaide Street Circuit.

All patrons will be able to see the Formula 1 car at rapid pace, and then in its world-class garage setting with a Paddock Pass or Pit Lane Walk, adding to the impressive list of inclusions for fans at the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

Occurring on the 40th anniversary of the Adelaide Street Circuit, the demonstration runs will be a special link back to the past, when the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix first brought motorsport action to the city’s CBD in 1985.

This 40-year celebration includes the B186 Benetton, previously driven by Formula 1 legend Gerhard Berger at the 1986 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide, also making an appearance, with more details and vehicles to be announced closer to the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

CEO of the South Australian Motor Sport Board, Mark Warren said: “’We are stoked to have Oracle Red Bull Racing here at the bp Adelaide Grand Final in a win for South Australian, interstate and international motorsport fans.

“Between the all-important Repco Supercars Championship title-deciding drama in its exciting new format, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 car will do justice to the quality design, history and lifelong fans of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

“Formula 1 is the pinnacle of motorsport internationally and it is guaranteed to be a memorable experience amongst our packed entertainment schedule and high-speed engines both on and off the track.”

The Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 car will sit alongside the 25 Chevrolet and Ford Supercars in pit lane at the bp Adelaide Grand Final, including the four contenders vying to win the Repco Supercars Championship in the event’s new down-to-the-wire format.

More exciting news will be announced as part of the event’s partnership with Red Bull in the lead up to Australia’s largest domestic motorsport event alongside 40th anniversary celebrations for the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Don’t miss the bp Adelaide Grand Final in Adelaide this 27-30 November. General Admission, Grandstand and AC/DC Concert Premium Viewing Zones on sale now via Ticketmaster.

